Coppa Italia Review: Pavia stun Bologna

Third-tier Pavia claimed the first upset of the Coppa Italia's third round, eliminating newly promoted Serie A club Bologna on Friday.

Stefano Del Sante's 35th-minute goal was enough for Pavia to overcome their more accomplished opponents, while Bologna's hopes of a comeback were dealt a blow in first-half stoppage time when Alex Ferrari was sent off.

Del Sante poked the ball into the net after a free-kick looped off Bologna's wall.

With the tie being played in Venice after Pavia's ground was deemed not suitable by police, the nominal home side managed to hold on for a famous victory.

In Friday's other Coppa Italia fixture, Crotone defeated fellow Serie B side Ternana 1-0 thanks to Claiton's goal four minutes before the break.