Corchia proud of PSG, Sevilla and Napoli interest

Sebastien Corchia is honoured to be linked to Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Napoli, but the French full-back remains focused on Lille.

Former France Under-21 captain Corchia has been a mainstay in the Lille side since arriving from Sochaux in 2014, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

French champions PSG, where Corchia spent two years as a youth player, as well as three-time and reigning Europa League champions Sevilla and Serie A heavy-hitters Napoli have reportedly shown an interest in the 25-year-old right-back, who has already amassed more than 200 Ligue 1 appearances.

"Obviously I can't comment on rumours and club names, but it is true, that there has been some interest from big clubs," Corchia told Omnisport.

"I take that as a compliment, and it proves that my own feeling is right: That I had a great last season!

"But right now my full focus is on Lille. I keep on working hard every day to always improve myself and to deliver my best on the pitch."

Corchia played 33 league matches in 2015-16 as Lille finished fifth, only five points outside of the Champions League qualifying places, having ended the campaign unbeaten in their last 10 matches.

"We want to start the new Ligue 1 season like we ended the last one. We have been playing very good football in 2016, and we had a fantastic streak of winning our league matches. We became very difficult to beat," he added.

"Halfway through last season, it didn't look good for us. It looked like we could have ended up in the relegation battle – but we knew, that we were better than that, and instead we were able to dig ourselves out of that hole, and we went all the way up to the fifth spot. To be a part of that development was fantastic.

"I see no reason, why we in Lille can't continue our great form. For sure, we want to be in the top of Ligue 1 again."

Amid speculation surrounding his club future, 2016-17 looms as a potential breakthrough campaign at international level.

Corchia - a regular in the country's youth sides - earned 26 caps for France's U-21 team from 2009 to 2012, but the former Sochaux and Le Mans player is still awaiting his senior debut, though he is believed to be on the brink of selection under Didier Deschamps.

"Playing for Les Bleus has been my dream, since I played for the France U-21 selection and even captained that team. But in the end it is not up to me," he said.

"My focus is to work hard every day at training with Lille to always develop and to always be able to deliver my best on the pitch.

"I want to build on last season, which, in my own opinion, was the best in my career."