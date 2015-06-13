Cordoba backs Colombia for Copa success

Colombia have the right mentality to compete for Copa America glory in Chile, according to former captain Ivan Cordoba.

Jose Pekerman's side get their Copa campaign under way against Venezuela in Rancagua on Sunday ahead of clashes with Group C rivals Brazil and Peru.

Skipper Cordoba scored the winning goal in the Copa final in 2001 against Mexico as Colombia claimed their sole victory in the competition.

And the former Inter man believes this year's squad have what it takes to threaten again.

"I'm confident that our lads have the right amount of confidence, they respect their opponents but they can do very well in this Copa America," Cordoba told Goal.

"We have to get to the tournament in good condition but Pekerman has created a very tight squad, a group of players that have known each other for at least three years.

"Every area is covered very well. Even when players that do not get a lot of time on the pitch go in, the team remains very competitive.

"It's all in their hands and I believe they have the right approach to this competition."

Alongside hosts Chile, traditional heavyweights Brazil and Argentina have been touted as favourites - the former getting their campaign up and running with Friday's 2-0 victory over Ecuador.

"I believe Chile will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders, as is what usually happens when you host a tournament," Cordoba added.

"Aside from that, Chile is always a very tough team to play, as we all have seen in the World Cup.

"They have so many good players that can create problems to anyone in the world. Then you have the usual suspects, those teams that have written the history of South American football, who will have to confirm their dominance."