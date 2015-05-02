Cordoba thrashing a boost ahead of Bayern - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is hoping Saturday's incredible 8-0 hammering of Cordoba provides extra momentum ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The visit of Bayern sees former Barca coach Pep Guardiola make his first return to Camp Nou, with the two sides going head to head for a place in the final.

While Bayern warmed up for the match with a 2-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, a Luis Suarez hat-trick helped Barca record a dominant win that confirmed the hosts' relegation.

And Luis Enrique is keen for Barca to build on that performance and carry on from where they left off when Bayern arrive.

"Football is a very complex sport. We're in good form but before each game you have to rebuild," he said.

"This result is a boost for us ahead what is going to be a very difficult tie.

"It's normal that the high temperature [in Cordoba] affected both teams but resolved the match spectacularly. The players re-hydrated more than normal but we've got a few days to recover before the Bayern game."