Corinthians World Cup test event cancelled

With Brazil set to open the World Cup against Croatia on June 12 at the venue, Corinthians were scheduled to do battle with defending Brazil Serie A champions Cruzeiro at the 68,000-capacity venue on May 29 as a warm-up.

However, fears of traffic chaos in Sao Paulo has forced the match to be rescheduled for the day before and switched to Portuguesa's Caninde Stadium instead.

FIFA are now hoping the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) can offer a helping hand by switching Corinthians' game against Botafogo to Corinthians Arena on June 1, which was originally scheduled in Rio.



"The second test event ahead of opening World Cup match will be staged at Arena de Sao Paulo (Corinthians arena) on June 1," FIFA's secretary general Jerome Valcke said on Twitter. "CBF to re-allocate League match.

"It vital for us that all facilities will be tested under full match conditions including the temporary seats and associated facilities."

While Corinthians have already played their first official game at the stadium, which resulted in a loss to Figueirense last Sunday, FIFA are desperate for more thorough testing ahead of Brazil's opening clash after the match attracted just 38,000 spectators.