Cork blow for Burnley ahead of Everton clash

Jack Cork is unlikely to feature for Burnley against Everton on Saturday afternoon because of a shoulder injury.

The midfielder suffered a slight fracture in his shoulder blade in last week’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa following a collision with John McGinn and will probably not be risked.

Danny Drinkwater has returned to light training but he is a definite absentee while Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be hoping for a return to action, having been an unused substitute against Villa, after more than a month out with a calf problem.

Andre Gomes and Theo Walcott will be fit for Everton after returning to training this week.

Gomes has been sidelined for a month with a rib issue but has been working with team-mates at Finch Farm this week, while Walcott has recovered from the head injury he suffered in last week’s defeat to Manchester City.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has returned to light training but the summer signing is not yet ready to return from a thigh problem.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Hendrick, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Brady, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Wood, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Stekelenburg, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Baines, Sidibe, Gomes, Schneiderlin, Delph, Martina, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Kean, Tosun, Richarlison, Lossl.