Cornelius ready to make Cardiff return

The 20-year-old, who joined from Copenhagen in the close-season, has made just two appearances for the Welsh club this term.

Cornelius made his return from his ankle problem by playing an hour in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Yeovil Town last Thursday.

And the Denmark international says he is now ready to make an impact at the Cardiff City Stadium after a stop-start beginning to his career there.

"It's always hard to watch your team play when you're not able to play and you want to contribute and do the best you can," he told BBC Sport.

"When I knew it would take a long time I was a bit frustrated but I've learnt a lot from it and done a lot of work in the gym.

"Hopefully I'll get back stronger than before. I played in a friendly with no problem so it's getting better.

"I hope to be involved (this weekend) and I'll just try and work hard this week and show that I'm ready to be involved."