Correa thrilled with maiden Atleti goal

After missing all of last season following a heart operation, Atletico Madrid youngster Angel Correa has revealed the joy of scoring his first goal for the club.

Correa, who arrived at the Vicente Calderon in June 2014 from San Lorenzo, came off the bench to net his maiden goal in Atleti's 2-0 win over Eibar last weekend, before setting up Fernando Torres for a second.

And the 20-year-old, who underwent surgery in New York after the discovery of a heart tumour during his Atleti medical, has expressed his delight at finally making his mark for Diego Simeone's side.

"I remembered everything that I went through at the time of the operation until I went back to training and until I could play again," Correa told Atleti's official site.

"The truth is that those were very tough times, but luckily I enjoyed the goal very much and I hope it is the first of many with this shirt.

"The first thing I did was to go hug Fernando for his pass and was very happy because it helped us win the three points, which were very important."

Correa scored eight goals during his final season at San Lorenzo, helping the club claim their first Copa Libertadores title, but the forward understands that he is far from the finished article, hailing the impact that Simeone has had on his development.

"He teaches me many things, as he does to all my team-mates, but he especially corrects me in many things," he added.

"But I know that since I am young, I have to learn and I know that with him and my teammates I am going to achieve quickly.

"I hope we can keep going on this path. The Atletico fans can relax because this team is going to go out to win and give their all in every match."