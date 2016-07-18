Costa close to Atletico Madrid return, claims Cerezo

Diego Costa is close to sealing a return to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea, according to club president Enrique Cerezo.

The Spain international left the Vicente Calderon in a £32million deal in 2014 and scored 21 goals in a superb first season in London, as Chelsea claimed the Premier League and League Cup.

However, persistent injury problems and inconsistent form blighted his second season in England, and Cerezo suggested this week that Atleti would be keen to bring him back to the Vicente Calderon to reignite his career.

And the 68-year-old has now revealed that an agreement to bring Costa back to LaLiga is nearing completion.

"Diego Costa loves us, I admit it. We're talking with him and we're working to get him to return to Madrid and to play for Atletico Madrid next season," he told Gazzamercato.

"We're close to signing him."

Diego Simeone's side have also been linked with moves for AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca and Inter captain Mauro Icardi, as well as a possible mega-money bid for Gonzalo Higuain.

Cerezo, however, says Atleti will not be signing any forwards from Serie A.

"Bacca is a very important player, but we're not going to buy him. He's not in our plans," he added.

"Neither will we sign any other striker from the Italian league. Not Higuain, nor any of the other names which are circulating."