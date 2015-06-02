Costa has no intention of leaving Chelsea

Diego Costa admits it has been a struggle to adapt to life in England, but has dismissed suggestions that he wants to leave Chelsea after just one season.

Spain international Costa moved to Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2014-15 campaign and scored 20 goals to help Jose Mourinho's side canter to the Premier League title.

Reports suggested that the striker was looking to cut short his stay due to being unsettled in London and that he would seek a return to Spain.

Manager Mourinho moved to deny the stories after Chelsea beat Sydney FC 1-0 in a post-season friendly on Tuesday, and Costa also insists he is going nowhere.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, he said: "[It is] quite a simple answer. It's always a bit more difficult in the first season for adaptation.

"But I have no reason to leave this place. I love it, the fans love me and I want to stay."