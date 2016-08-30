Costa: I wanted to return to Atletico

Chelsea striker Diego Costa conceded he had "hope" of returning to Atletico Madrid during the transfer window but revealed the deal fell through due to "minor details".

Costa was heavily linked with a return to the Vicente Calderon in the off-season, where he won the LaLiga title under Diego Simeone in 2013-14 before joining Chelsea in a £32million deal.

While the decision was eventually made to stay at Stamford Bridge, Costa revealed he was deeply considering the switch back to Spanish football.

"The truth is that I had hope of returning [to Atletico]," the Spain international told Movistar Plus ahead of the side's friendly with Belgium.

"I won't lie, because everyone knows what I'm going through with the language, some things.

"There was always the possibility to return but it could not be due to a few minor details.

"But I can't complain because the people there [at Chelsea] love me, and the fans want me and respect me."

Costa added: "I will always thank the people of Atleti, Cholo [Simeone] especially because he always had confidence in me.

"But I am now at Chelsea, I am good, the league has started and now we have to think in that.

"I hope Atleti do as well as last season and they can win some trophies."