Costa relishing Ribery and Robben competition at Bayern

Douglas Costa is relishing the competition he faces from Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at Bayern Munich and hopes to tap into the experience of two players he considers among the best in the world.

Bundesliga champions Bayern completed the signing of Brazil winger Costa on a five-year deal from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month.

Ribery is currently recovering from an ankle injury, but when he returns to full fitness Bayern will have a plethora of options in their forward positions.

Rather than be daunted by the challenge, Costa is relishing playing alongside Ribery and Robben at the Allianz Arena.

"I think I came here to learn a lot too, and with Franck here, with Robben, they are the best players you have in the world and are examples to be followed by me and by young players arriving at the club," he said.

"I think it will be a healthy competition, I see no problem with that.

"I came here and met all the people in different positions who received me very well. It makes it easier, I think my first day was a lot of learning, I got to know my team-mates, my coach. I think I will match the expectations at the right time."

Costa also spoke of his excitement at helping Bayern challenge for major honours, adding: "I never imagined being able to wear this shirt, but it's a dream what I'm doing. I hope to win a lot of trophies and to be able to please the fans."