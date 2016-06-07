Costa Rica boss Ramirez braced for USA backlash

Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez is wary of the United States as the Copa America Centenario hosts look to kick-start their campaign.

USA opened the centenary edition of the Copa America with a 2-0 loss to Colombia in Santa Clara on Friday, while Costa Rica played out a goalless draw against Paraguay in Group A.

And as USA seek to bounce back, Ramirez is wary of backlash at Soldier Field in Chicago on Tuesday.

"The game is a classic CONCACAF clash. It is defining for the group, and we have the full intention to seek the three points," said Ramirez, who will be without suspended defender Kendall Waston.

"We are prepared to face the best the United States and we cannot be complacent."

Costa Rica midfielder Celso Borges added: "I'm cautious. We cannot be overconfident because they lost in the debut.

"[But] I think if we can take possession of the game, we will be a very difficult team to beat. I think our system is flexible."

Costa Rica have beaten USA twice in their past two meetings, with the former claiming a 1-0 win in a friendly in October last year.