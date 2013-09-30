Costa Rica Wrap: Duo close the gap on Saprissa

As Deportivo Saprissa were unable to breakthrough in a 0-0 draw at Cartagines, second and third took advantage.



Alajuelense were 3-1 winners at home to Perez Zeledon and Herediano secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win at home to Carmelita.



For Alajuelense, Ariel Rodriguez and Kenneth Garcia struck in the first half before Brunette Hay pulled a goal back for Perez Zeledon.



But any chance of a comeback was ended when Johnny Acosta struck with a quarter of an hour remaining.



Carlos Clark had given Carmelita a 37th-minute lead at Herediano, but the hosts responded through goals from Jose Sanchez and Jorge Arias.



UCR remain unbeaten but they drew for the eighth time in 10 league games in a 1-1 result at Santos de Guapiles.



Jason Scott ensured they collected a point as his 88th-minute equaliser cancelled out Cristian Lagos' opener.



Keilor Villegas' brace helped Uruguay to a 2-2 draw at Belen Siglo XXI and Puntarenas and Limon played out a scoreless draw.