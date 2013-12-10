Costa Rica Wrap: Final two Alajuelense, Herediano

Having finished top of the standings in the first stage, Marvin Solano's Herediano are favourites to claim the title and completed a 5-0 aggregate win over Cartagines in their semi-final.

Jose Cubero, Esteban Granados and Leandrinho were on the scoresheet in Herediano's 3-0 win in the second leg at the Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero.

Cubero scrambled in the opener from a set-piece on 12 minutes to make life even more difficult for a Cartagines side already fighting an uphill battle.

Granados drilled in a 25-yard effort into the bottom corner just seven minutes later to double Herediano's second-leg lead.

A fantastic team goal led to the sealer early in the second half, with Leandrinho completing the passing move with a fine long-range effort.

Herediano will be eyeing their 24th championship in the final against Alajuelense, who are looking to join Deportivo Saprissa as the most successful club in Costa Rica with 29.

Porfirio Lopez's 25th-minute goal helped Alajuelense to a 1-0 win Deportivo Saprissa in their second leg at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

Alajuelense advanced to the decider after the tie finished 1-1.