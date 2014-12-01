Costa Rica Wrap: Saprissa to face Alajuelense

The top four spots were already decided heading into Sunday's final matchday, but the order was yet to be confirmed.

But Cartagines and Saprissa, who were third and fourth respectively, both won to see the latter book a meeting with runaway league leaders Alajuelense.

Alajuelense recorded a 2-1 win at bottom side Puma Generalena thanks to Ronald Matarrita's brace to finish the Torneo de Invierno seven points clear.

Deportivo Saprissa, who have won 30 league titles to Alajuelense's 29, struck twice in the first half on their way to a 2-1 victory over Carmelita.

Carlos Saucedo and Marlon Escoe netted and Jeaustin Campos' men held on despite Victor Chavarria's late goal for visiting Carmelita.

But, with Cartagines winning 4-2 at Limon, Saprissa ended up fourth.

Leandro Silva put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute before Cesar Lopez levelled for Limon.

Paulo Jimenez's goal just before the break restored Cartagines' lead and they went 4-1 up thanks to efforts from Kevin Vega and Andres Sanabria.

Kendall Solano scored a consolation goal for the hosts in the 88th minute.

Herediano, who finished second and will face Cartagines, enjoyed a 1-0 victory at Santos de Guapiles.

Elsewhere, Belen Siglo XXI drew 1-1 against UCR and Uruguay edged Perez Zeledon 1-0.