Costa Rica Wrap: Saprissa regain top spot

Diego Madrigal and Diego Estrada helped Deportivo Saprissa to a 2-0 win at home to Santos de Guapiles.



Saprissa went top of the league by a point after Herediano's trip to Perez Zeledon was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.



Madrigal struck on 17 minutes and Estrada sealed the victory late in the second half for the league leaders.



Alajuelense sit two points behind the leaders after Allen Guevara's 88th-minute winner gave them a 1-0 victory at Cartagines.



UCR extended their unbeaten league run to five matches with a 3-0 thrashing of Puntarenas.



The hosts scored all three goals in the first half, with Jorge Barbosa grabbing a brace for the fourth-placed outfit.



Mario Camacho's late equaliser helped Carmelita salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Uruguay and Limon edged Belen Siglo XXI 1-0.