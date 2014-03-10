Costa Rica Wrap: Wins for Herediano, Saprissa

League leaders Herediano remain a point clear thanks to Victor Nunez, who led them to a 2-1 victory at home to Uruguay on Sunday.



Deportivo Saprissa kept the pressure on with a 1-0 victory at Perez Zeledon.



Marvin Solano's Herediano made a dreadful start at home to Uruguay, who went ahead in the second minute when Keyner Brown scrambled in a corner at the back post.



The hosts also struck from a corner just 10 minutes later when Nunez somehow bundled in an equaliser.



Nunez found the winner in the dying stages to see Herediano bounce back from their loss at Carmelita last time out.



Carlos Saucedo struck a 36th-minute winner for Deportivo Saprissa as they overcame bottom side Perez Zeledon 1-0.



Alajuelense's 12th league match was postponed until March 16 as the third-placed side prepare for their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final tie against Arabe Unido.



Jameson Scott's sixth-minute penalty was all UCR needed to claim a 1-0 win at Cartagines.



Eder Munguio was the hero for Santos de Guapiles as they edged past Limon 1-0 and Belen Siglo XXI were 2-0 winners at lowly Puntarenas.