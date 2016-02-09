Coupe de France Review: Second tier Sochaux stun Ligue 1 Monaco

Monaco crashed out in the last 16 of the Coupe de France as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Sochaux on Tuesday.

Leonardo Jardim's side, who are second in Ligue 1, fell behind at the Stade Auguste-Bonal in the 19th minute.

Florian Martin gave Sochaux - second bottom in Ligue 2 - the lead, only for Tiemoue Bakayoko to level matters for the principality club 19 minutes later.

But Sochaux netted what proved to be the decisive goal nine minutes after the second-half restart as Hadi Sacko scored his first goal for the club.

Gazelec Ajaccio survived a scare in their tie with fourth-tier Saint Malo, coming from behind to progress with a 2-1 win.

Steven Creach opened the scoring for the hosts in the 33rd minute, however, Kevin Mayi and Khalid Boutaib turned things around for the Corsican club.

Another shock came as Tommy Untereiner's goal in the eighth minute of extra time gave fifth tier Granville a 1-0 victory over Bourg-Peronnas.