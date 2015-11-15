Coupe de France Review: Trelissac hit double figures in seventh round win

Trelissac were the big winners in the seventh round of the Coupe de France on Sunday, recording a 10-0 win over Panazol.

A host of scheduled ties were postponed in the wake of the terror attacks in Paris that, according to the latest figures from French officials, left 132 dead.

Among the games to go ahead was Trelissac's trip to amateur side Panazol, and the fourth-tier side demonstrated the gap in quality in a game in which each team had a man sent off, with striker Steven Papin scoring four goals in the rout.

Mont-de-Marsan also won in emphatic fashion, thumping Stade Balarucois 7-1, while Concarneau and Mantes claimed 4-0 wins over Montgermont and Iracoubo respectively.

The shocks of the round came as third-tier Amiens and Istres tumbled out. Amiens were beaten 2-1 by fifth-tier Marck and Istres lost 3-0 to amateur team Saint-Jean Beaulieu.

Fabrice Peru's 119th-minute penalty sealed a thrilling 6-5 extra-time win for Pontivy at Pirae, Maubeuge beat Marcq en Baroeul 4-3 after extra time, which was also required for Sarreguemine to overcome Schiltigheim 2-1.

St Renan beat Liffre on penalties after extra time ended in a 2-2 draw, and spot-kicks were also needed to send Wasquehal through at the expense of Prix les Mezieres in a game in which neither team was able to score in 120 minutes of play.

Elsewhere, Beauvais, Raon L'Etape, Hauts Lyonnais, Excelsior, Schirrhein, Rodeo, IC Croix, Genets, Ailly, Chantilly, Yvetot, St Louis Neuweg, Pagny, Orvault and Beziers all went through.