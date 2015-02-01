Coupe de la Ligue Preview: Lille v PSG

Rene Girard's Lille side have endured an inconsistent season in Ligue 1 and sit 12th with 28 points from 23 matches.

However, the Coupe de la Ligue has proved a welcome distraction and , after knocking out Bordeaux and Nantes to reach the semi-finals, Lille are just one match away from a trip to the Stade de France.

To do so they will have to overcome favourites and defending champions PSG at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

And Belgium forward Origi is confident of toppling Laurent Blanc's men with the backing of a vociferous home crowd.

"Everyone is committed to go to the Stade de France," Origi told Lille's official website.

"It would the highlight of the season for the club and for us the players. Lille versus PSG is a small final. I think we can win, if we give everything we can progress.

"One thing is for sure it will be [a] hot [atmosphere] in the stadium. We will need all our supporters. It's always nice to have them fully behind us, they are important. Tuesday, they represent the 12th man."

Girard voiced displeasure at the league's scheduling ahead of the fixture.

Blanc's side defeated Rennes 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Friday, while Lille drew 1-1 at Nantes the following day.

"I note that they were given an extra day to recover as they played Friday," Girard told L'Equipe.

"That is not really fair, but I try not to talk too much."

Lille have failed to beat PSG in their past five encounters, but did manage a 1-1 draw at home to the capital club in December.

That was one of eight draws recorded by PSG in the league this season in a campaign that has been inconsistent by their lofty standards.

Blanc's men have won five on the spin in all competitions, though, and the club have won the Coupe de la Ligue more than any other team with four triumphs to their name, including a 2-1 defeat of Lyon in last season's final.

The match marks the first of five games in 15 days for PSG in an important stage of their season.

In that run is Saturday's potentially crucial visit to Ligue 1 leaders Lyon and the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea.