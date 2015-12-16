Coupe de la Ligue Review: Holders PSG edge through as Monaco crash out

Coupe de la Ligue holders Paris Saint-Germain edged through to the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over a much-changed Saint-Etienne side on Wednesday.

Substitutes Angel di Maria and Edinson Cavani did the damage after coming on in the second half, with the Uruguay striker latching on to his team-mate's lofted pass to volley in a first-time finish on 86 minutes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had earlier hit the crossbar with a stunning acrobatic effort in a game that saw PSG dominate possession without creating many clear-cut goalscoring opportunities against a visiting side who made nine changes to their starting XI.

But the narrow win means PSG – who are now unbeaten in 20 domestic matches this season - remain on track for a third consecutive Coupe de la Ligue trophy.

In a good omen for Laurent Blanc's side, they also beat Saint-Etienne en route to their 2013-14 and 2014-15 successes in the competition.

Meanwhile, Monaco were knocked out of the tournament after suffering a convincing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Ligue 1 rivals Bordeaux.

Adam Ounas put the hosts ahead with a good run and shot from the edge of the area in the first half.

Diego Rolan capitalised on a defensive error to make it two after the break and Henri Saivet's bouncing header sealed an impressive victory over Leonardo Jardim's side, who only managed one shot on target.

Marseille recorded an exciting 3-2 win over second-tier outfit Bourg en Bresse to move into the last eight.

Lakdar Boussaha scored two penalties for the home side, but strikes from Bouna Sarr, Lucas Ocampos and Remy Cabella were enough for Michel's men.

Lyon's last game at Stade de Gerland ended in a battling 2-1 victory over Ligue 2 visitors Tours.

Claudio Beauvue's penalty put the hosts ahead in the first half, but Tours threatened an upset when Ibrahima Tandia levelled the tie on 71 minutes.

Hubert Fournier's men were not to be denied, though, with Beauvue netting his second of the match with five minutes remaining.