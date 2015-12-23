Courbis steps down at Montpellier

Rolland Courbis has stepped down as Montpellier head coach after two years in charge of the Ligue 1 club.

The 62-year-old returned to Montpellier for a second spell in charge in 2013 and steered them away from relegation trouble by the end of the 2013-14 campaign.

Last season, under Courbis' leadership, Montpellier finished seventh in the league, but they have struggled to replicate that form this term.

Montpellier failed to win any of their opening seven games and although their results have improved since mid-October – including a win over Lyon – Courbis has opted to leave the club during the mid-season break.

"The Presidents Louis and Laurent Nicollin received today the resignation of Rolland Courbis," a club statement read.

Montpellier will return to league action on January 9 when they host Bordeaux at Stade de la Mosson.