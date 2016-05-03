Courtois '100 per cent' committed to Chelsea, denies PSG contact

Thibaut Courtois has declared he is 100 per cent sure he will remain at Chelsea and denied claims he has been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after a dismal Premier League title defence resulted in Chelsea missing out on Champions League football next season.

Courtois' contract runs until 2019, and, despite previously refusing to rule out a potential transfer, he has now reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

Asked the likelihood of him staying at Chelsea, the Belgium international told Le Parisien: "I have a contract for three years, so I will say 100 per cent.

"Rumours affect any club where things are going badly. People think the top players want to leave because they are not in the Champions League.

"Everyone knows it is our fault we will not play in that competition next year.

"It has happened to Manchester United and to [Borussia] Dortmund, to not play in the Champions League, and it is heartbreaking.

"This year, we have not defended our title well like we needed to. We must re-gather our forces to return stronger and get back to the Champions League."

Courtois denied suggestions he has spoken to PSG about a possible switch to Parc des Princes.

"I have never had any contact with PSG," Courtois told Le Parisien.

"I have played a lot against PSG recently - twice last season, again this season in a friendly and twice more in the Champions League this year. They are a good club who win their league easily.

"Me, I like playing in England. Paris is a very good club but I am happy at Chelsea."