Courtois 'angry' with showboating Hazard in Belgium rout

Thibaut Courtois was left "angry" with his Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard for showboating and risking his clean sheet in Belgium's 6-0 battering of Gibraltar.

Belgium unsurprisingly had too much for the minnows in Monday's contest, with Christian Benteke setting the tone with a goal after seven seconds – a record in World Cup qualifying – before finishing the match with a hat-trick.

However, Courtois was none too pleased with his club and international team-mate Hazard, who scored Belgium's sixth goal, saying he could have left the team exposed with his trickery.

"I was angry with Eden Hazard because he tried a backheel in a part of the pitch where he shouldn't have," Courtois said.

"I absolutely wanted to keep a clean sheet. I yelled so everyone understood that we had to stay sharp. We had little to gain here.

"We showed we respected our opponent. We have one-and-a-half more years to improve and be ready for the World Cup. "

Belgium are top of Group H with nine points from three matches.