Courtois backs Batshuayi for Chelsea success

Thibaut Courtois is confident compatriot Michy Batshuayi will become a success at Chelsea once he has fully adapted to his new surroundings.

Batshuayi joined Chelsea from Marseille during the close season and Courtois believes his fellow Belgium international has all the characteristics required to become an instant hit at Stamford Bridge.

"Michy is a very strong striker, fast, good technique, he can hold a ball and score a goal very easily with either foot," the goalkeeper told the official Chelsea website.

"He is good in the air as well. I won't say it is his strongest point but he can handle himself and being strong as well is important for that. I hope he can prove himself here as well.

"He will need to adapt a bit to the speed of the Premier League because I think it is faster than the French League, but I think he will adapt fast.

"He is working hard so hopefully he will have a good season together with us."

Batshuayi, 22, netted 23 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Marseille last term.