Courtois backs Costa to keep scoring

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois heaped praise on Diego Costa in the wake of the Spain international's winning goal against Arsenal on Sunday and has backed his team-mate to keep scoring in the weeks to come.

Costa struggled to find his best form in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 campaign after netting 20 goals in 26 Premier League appearances in his first season at the club, but he has rediscovered his scoring boots since Guus Hiddink replaced Jose Mourinho as the man in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old has scored six goals in seven appearances in all competitions since Mourinho's departure and Courtois is confident he can keep up his current form in the remainder of the season.

"We knew that when he scored a few goals again he would go on and score more," Courtois told the official Chelsea website.

"He’s a top striker and he will score more goals for us.

"The goal against Arsenal was a big one and I think he has confidence."

Costa's resurgence in recent weeks has seen him take his tally for 2015-16 to 10 goals in 27 games in all competitions.