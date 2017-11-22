Courtois parks Chelsea contract talks

Thibaut Courtois will delay further talks over a new Chelsea contract until the end of the season.

The Belgium international is yet to commit himself to a new deal at Stamford Bridge, despite speaking of his desire to extend his stay during the close-season.

With Chelsea battling to remain in the hunt to defend their Premier League title, and the Blues aiming to book their spot in the Champions League knockout stages, Courtois is keen to avoid any distractions.

The 25-year-old's contract runs out at the end of next season, but Courtois – who has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid – is happy for further discussions to wait.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League encounter with Qarabag on Wednesday, he said: "The most important thing is to perform well for myself and the team.

The Blues trained in Baku this morning ahead of tomorrow's game against Qarabag! November 21, 2017

"Regarding my contract, that's something where Chelsea must deal with my agent [Christophe Henrotay].

"I don't think there have been any new developments.

"We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team's matches, my own performances, and there will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks."