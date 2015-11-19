Courtois returns to Chelsea training

Thibaut Courtois has trained with the Chelsea first-team squad as he steps up his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

The Belgium international had surgery on ligament damage in September and has not played a game since, with manager Jose Mourinho stating he was unlikely to return until December.

Courtois' recovery appears to be on track after the Premier League champions confirmed he completed a session with the squad earlier on Thursday.

"Thibaut Courtois is back training with the group as part of his ongoing rehab," the club stated via their official Twitter account.

Courtois has only played three times in Chelsea's dreadful title defence so far this season, which has seen them accrue just 11 points from their opening 12 matches.