Coutinho does 'amazing things' - Matip

Liverpool defender Joel Matip lauded "amazing" team-mate Philippe Coutinho for his display against West Brom.

The Brazilian continued his strong start to the Premier League season with a goal in the 2-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

Coutinho has four goals and two assists in nine league games this campaign, helping Jurgen Klopp's men into third in the table.

Matip hailed the 24-year-old for his display and said he saw it often from Coutinho.

"If you are one against one with Philippe in training, it's the same as you see on the field," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"It is very hard to play against him. With the ball he is amazing and he does amazing things.

"It's hard to play against a side like West Brom but we won. We know in these kinds of games you have to fight for every ball so we're happy with the three points."

Goals from Sadio Mane and Coutinho had put Liverpool in control before the hosts conceded as Gareth McAuley struck from a corner.

Matip said improving from set-pieces was still a focus for Klopp's side.

"Of course for a defender you always prefer a clean sheet but the main thing is to win. I am not happy with the goal we conceded," he said.

"Yes, we are defending well but we know these teams are very good at set-pieces. We will improve and next time hopefully they won't get the ball.

"We have to work on it in training and make it work better. We know they are all very good at set-pieces and dangerous in the box. The season is very long and it was just about the three points."