Coutinho dreaming of Premier League title

League-leading Liverpool and City go head-to-head at Anfield with four points separating the two teams, though Manuel Pellegrini's men have played two games less.

Many believe Sunday's clash will decide the title with five matches remaining and Liverpool midfielder Coutinho understands what is at stake.

"There might be more pressure on City tomorrow but the Liverpool players are not thinking about pressure or external factors in these last five matches," Coutinho said.

"We know that City were considered one of the favourites from the start and that they have a couple of games in hand - but we are just trying to focus on one game at a time.

"The players know that these final five matches are very important and will be decisive matches for us.

"We will fight and do our best on the pitch to achieve the objective of winning the league. Sunday is a very important game."

Liverpool are within touching distance of their first league title in 24 years but City are still favourites to win the title with two games remaining.

But Coutinho is counting on the likes of Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge to lead the team to glory.

"I know that City are a very nice side and they have really good players especially from the middle going forward," the 21-year-old Brazilian said.

"But we have very good players as well. It will be very equal match between us and we will be pushing all the time with our fans right behind us.

"Everyone is happy at the club. We are all looking forward to these matches, we are all proud of what we are doing at the moment."

Liverpool's run home includes trips to Norwich City and Crystal Palace, while they entertain rivals Chelsea and Newcastle.

As for City, they end the season with games against Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, Everton, Aston Villa and West Ham.