Coutinho keen for League Cup to kick-start Liverpool

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho hopes a League Cup win over Manchester City can kick-start his team's campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's men are struggling in ninth in the Premier League, but can win a trophy when they take on City at Wembley on Sunday.

Coutinho, sure to play a key role if Liverpool are to be successful, said he wanted a win to lead to better things for the club.

"We have a new team developing at Liverpool, a young team with a few experienced players," the Brazilian told The Guardian.

"We work for each other, and if we can win a first title I hope it could be the beginning of a good period.

"All the players want to be in the Champions League, that’s natural, because a club like Liverpool should be competing in the biggest competitions.

"Every player wants to make history, be part of the club's history. To do that you must win things, and this can start at Wembley."

Liverpool appeared a chance to win a trophy last year as Coutinho put them ahead in their FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa, only to suffer a 2-1 loss.

The 23-year-old warned his side not to make the same mistake again.

"We thought we were close to the final when we went ahead but we did not play well and the score was turned around," Coutinho said.

"It was a frustrating moment for everyone but a new chance has come around quite quickly.

"We have the opportunity to make amends and this time I hope we can play at our best and not let it slip away."