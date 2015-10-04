Coutinho: Liverpool are missing Gerrard

Philippe Coutinho believes the departure of Steven Gerrard has hurt Liverpool in the opening stages of the 2015-16 campaign.

The 35-year-old decided to leave Anfield at the end of last season to continue his career at LA Galaxy and Coutinho admits the midfielder is sorely missed.

"Gerrard is an icon, one of my personal football heroes," Coutinho told The Telegraph.

"He is strongly missed not only by the fans but by the players as well.

"But it’s a different time in the club’s life now and we have to adapt to it and we have to do our best."

Coutinho, who joined Liverpool in January 2013, came close to winning the Premier League title in his second season at the club and is desperate to get another shot at success at Anfield in the years to come.

"It was difficult, obviously - the fact that we didn't win the league," the Brazilian added. "There was the frustration at not having won the title and then unfortunately last year we didn't start quite well, as well as expected, and we lost a few players.

"We lost Luis Suarez. So it was tricky for Liverpool but we are trying to do our best and are working for moments like that, to reach that point again.

"And I think it’s possible. We are trying our best to get back, to qualify for the Champions League and whatever else there might be. We want to achieve great things here at Liverpool."