Coutinho not getting carried away with Liverpool form

Philippe Coutinho has stressed Liverpool cannot allow complacency to sneak into their game following their impressive run of form.

Jurgen Klopp's men could climb to the top of the Premier League table with victory over Watford on Sunday, while they are in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

However, while acknowledging Liverpool's confidence, Coutinho added that he and his team-mates are focused on their continued improvement.

"It is good to keep confidence, but to be honest we must put that aside and think game-by-game," he told the club's official website.

"Of course, we try to improve during each training session and each game, then review what we did wrong and try to improve by listening to our manager to do things right next time around.

"If we have a clear target, we must think of things one match at a time and apply all our efforts into it.

"Like I said before, the run gives us confidence but we need to build game-by-game. We must not think about the number of wins that we've already achieved.

"Our target is always to get the three points we aim for and this way we will continue our journey.

"We immediately stop thinking about the last match once it's over and start thinking about our next one. That is our mentality. Our number of wins is good and important, but we leave that aside."

Liverpool are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.