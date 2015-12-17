Coutinho thrilled to be back after 'awful' injury absence

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is thrilled to be back in action after missing four matches with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old suffered the problem in November's 4-1 win at Manchester City, in which he scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

After making his comeback in Liverpool's last two matches, the former Inter player revealed how hard he finds it to be on the sidelines.

"I am feeling much better. I am training and available for selection. It is the best thing, because to be out injured is very difficult – it is awful," Coutinho told the club's official website.

"Of course, we love playing football and when we are available for selection, it is the best thing. I am feeling good and I hope I can help the team out in the best possible way."

The Brazil playmaker made his return as a substitute against Sion in the Europa League before starting Sunday's dramatic 2-2 draw with West Brom at Anfield, where he was impressed by Liverpool's desire.

Coutinho added: "We didn't give up at any time. It was a very difficult game against a team that sat back and the atmosphere inside the ground was amazing.

"The supporters were urging us on, so the goal was very important and we were satisfied given the way things were going. The fans are there supporting us and that's really important, as I have said before.

"We hope it will be like it was in the last game until the end of the season, everyone united, so we can achieve positive results in the league."