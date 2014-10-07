Coventry confident of Ricoh Arena stay

The Premiership rugby team have been heavily linked with a move north to make the stadium on the outskirts of Coventry their new home.

Coventry have only just moved back to the Ricoh after spending last season and the start of the new campaign playing their home games in Northampton due to a fall-out with the stadium's owners.

Wasps' reported interest in moving from Adams Park has caused concern about the football club's future, something the League One outfit were keen to address quickly.

"We know nothing about any deal between Coventry City Council and Wasps, other than what has been reported in the press," they said in a statement on the club's official website.

"We've not been contacted about this deal and Coventry City Council’s decision to engage with Wasps has triggered a pre-emption right for the Council which means that the Council will engage with parties other than the club in trying to sell the stadium.

"But, we can reassure you that we have a deal with the Ricoh which secures CCFC's right to play our home games up until the end of the 2015-16 season, with an option to extend for a further two years.

"This means, if the deal goes ahead with Wasps, we have a contractual right to play our home games at the Ricoh."

The statement also confirmed the club had written an open letter to the council and Wasps expressing their concerns over the state of the pitch should the two clubs share facilities in the future.

Coventry have won two, drawn one and lost one of their four games since returning to the stadium in early September.