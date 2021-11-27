Coventry strike late to snatch draw with 10-man Bournemouth

Todd Kane’s 95th-minute equaliser secured a sensational comeback 2-2 draw for Coventry against 10-man Bournemouth.

The Cherries had been cruising after Jaidon Anthony’s 45th-minute fluke cross-turned-shot before the winger turned provider for Philip Billing in the second half.

But Jefferson Lerma’s 68th-minute red card for a last-man tackle on Matt Godden turned the game.

Godden pulled one back with five minutes to spare before Kane calmly slotted in the leveller deep into stoppage time to prevent Bournemouth from retaking top spot in the Championship.

Both sides were forced to dig into their defensive ranks after a spate of injuries and illnesses.

Michael Rose was taken ill overnight for Coventry, while Steve Cook made his first Cherries start since the play-off semi-final first-leg last season – the home side changing formation to a back three.

The swirling Storm Arwen winds made free-flowing football difficult as high-quality chances were at a premium in the first half – with the opening stages in stark contrast to the two goals inside three minutes in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Coventry striker Godden had the game’s first close call as Kane’s centre was flicked tamely and easily defended in the 10th minute.

Five minutes later, Lewis Cook fired a weak effort from 25 yards straight at Simon Moore, something Ryan Christie replicated later in the half.

Just as the half appeared to be petering to a goalless conclusion, Anthony got his helping hand from the conditions.

The 21-year-old cut in off the left flank and aimed an in-swinging cross to Dominic Solanke, but the ball evaded the striker and keeper Moore before hugging the inside netting.

The second half began similarly to the first, but in the 61st minute Billing rounded Moore after a slightly overhit through ball from Lewis Cook before the angle narrowed and he could only squeeze into the side netting.

The second goal came in the 66th minute. This time Anthony’s cross met its intended target, with Billing getting a toe in front of the keeper – the midfielder’s eighth goal of the campaign.

Lerma had been impressing in his shift from midfield to centre-back before a loose Jack Stacey pass put him under pressure and a poor touch left him to scythe down Godden and see red.

Anthony, now on the right wing, demonstrated his trickery and then dinked to Solanke at the back post only for Kyle McFadzean to block the downward header on the line.

The Sky Blues set up a frantic finale when Godden reacted quickest with a strong finish in a congested penalty area after Liam Kelly’s cross was not dealt with.

Their hunt for a winner saw Travers pull off two brilliant saves in stoppage time – firstly blocking Kane’s free-kick and then preventing Godden’s clattering strike from point-blank range.

Kane, though, sent the travelling fans into raptures by firing over Travers from the right side of the area deep in stoppage time.