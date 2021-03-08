Covid-19 outbreak forces postponement of further Rotherham match

Rotherham’s Championship clash against Coventry on Saturday has been postponed due to further cases of coronavirus within the south Yorkshire club.

The Millers had already been forced to cancel last Saturday’s trip to Brentford and Tuesday night’s scheduled game against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Rotherham said Monday’s latest round of results had yielded further positive cases, despite the club closing down their training base last week.

The club said in a statement: “Rotherham United can confirm that our upcoming Sky Bet Championship fixture against Coventry City – scheduled to take place on Saturday 13th March – has been postponed following further confirmed positive tests for Covid-19 within the first team squad and staff.

“The Millers had taken advice from the EFL to engage in a repeat round of testing after confirmed positive cases of the virus had resulted in postponements to the Brentford and Luton Town fixtures on Friday, with the latest results showing several more positive cases amongst the first team players and staff.”

The Millers have already had one bout of the virus affect the camp, which led to the postponement of two games before Christmas.

Despite the Brentford game having already been rearranged for April 27, the club now face a significant fixture pile-up, having already played up to three games less than some of their relegation rivals.