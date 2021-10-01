Cowdenbeath hit back to snatch late point at Edinburgh
By PA Staff
Kris Renton’s late equaliser rescued Cowdenbeath a point in a 1-1 draw at Scottish League Two rivals Edinburgh.
Former Norwich and Alloa forward Renton struck from close range in the 83rd minute after Danny Handling’s early far-post header had given Edinburgh a half-time lead.
Both sides missed chances in either half, while the point lifted Cowdenbeath off the foot of the table and Edinburgh climbed up to fourth.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.