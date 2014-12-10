Coyle: No long ball tactics at Houston

The Scottish-born former Republic of Ireland international, who has played and coached in Scotland and England, was made Dynamo's new boss on Tuesday, sparking concerns among Houston fans that Coyle would install a stereotypical direct style in Texas in next year's MLS season.

But the 48-year-old rejected that premise, claiming that he is used to playing attractive football on a tight budget after stints at Wigan, Bolton Wanderers and Burnley in England.

"My teams aren't direct," Coyle said.

"You only have to look back to my Burnley team. My Burnley team passed and moved the ball, and that's the way I've played. My teams have always had that level of excitement.

"I went into Bolton Wanderers, who had played a direct style, and I changed that. Stuart Holden, Jack Wilshere and Daniel Sturridge, those boys didn't play a direct style.

"You'll have people that have that opinion for whatever reason but the bottom line is that my teams have always been pleasing to the eye and that's what we want to be again."

Dynamo fans can expect goals and exciting wing-play, if Coyle is to be believed.

"The best sight in football is the ball hitting the back of the net," he said.

"Second to that is it's a winger taking a full-back on and getting to the byline because we all get out of our seats and get excited."