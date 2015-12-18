'The Crazy One' can replace 'The Special One' - Pochettino

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino thinks the Premier League will miss Jose Mourinho, but is excited by the prospect of Marcelo Biesla's top-flight arrival.

Chelsea and Mourinho parted ways on Thursday with a dismal start to their title defence seeing them sit 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Swansea City relieved Garry Monk of his duties last week and Marcelo Bielsa, who coached Pochettino at Newell's Old Boys between 1990 and 1992 and is nicknamed 'El Loco', is tipped to take the reins at the Liberty Stadium.

While the Tottenham boss thinks Mourinho will be missed, he would love to see his compatriot working in Premier League and feels his personality could fill the void left by the Portuguese's departure.

"We will miss 'The Special One', this is true, but maybe now we will have 'The Crazy One'," Pochettino said.

"It's a pleasure for me if he comes because he is one of the best managers in the world. He is like my father in both ways because he is 60 years old, so he can be my father, and he is also like my football father.

"I've known him since I was 14 years old and since I arrived at Newell's Old Boys and it is a great opportunity for him, but I don't know if it's true or not as I haven't spoken to him for a while."

Pochettino offered support to Mourinho following his departure from Stamford Bridge.

"I was very surprised and sad – it is a big loss for the Premier League," he added.

"I have a very good relationship with him and it is a difficult moment for him. I am very sad and shocked because it was a big shock for me and I think for all.

"Last season Chelsea was the best team, so it surprised me, but football is quick and all my solidarity is with him. I can only support him.

"He is one of the best managers in the world. I have a big respect for him."