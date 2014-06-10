Crespo backs Argentina for World Cup glory
Hernan Crespo believes Argentina have a great opportunity to add to their two FIFA World Cup wins in Brazil.
Despite being one of the traditional powerhouses of international football, the South Americans have not lifted the trophy since 1986.
Crespo, a part of three Argentina squads that tried and failed during the intervening years, is hoping the class of 2014 can emerge triumphant - although he admits they would require a hasty exit from the country of their fierce rivals should they achieve the feat.
"If Argentina win the World Cup in Brazil, I advise them to have a helicopter nearby because they're going to get killed," the former striker joked.
"It would be beautiful. Argentina's a great team but it's been a while since they have made it to the semi-finals (24 years).
"We should understand that we're a very good team, that we have a chance but that we've only won two World Cups."
A major reason for Argentine hope is the presence of Lionel Messi, who many hope can add to a glittering CV by captaining his country to glory.
Asked if it will be Messi's World Cup, Crespo replied: "God willing. Hopefully."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.