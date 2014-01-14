Crespo refuses to rule out Milan coaching role

Botafogo midfielder Seedorf announced his retirement from playing on Tuesday, before confirming that he would replace the sacked Massimiliano Allegri in the San Siro hotseat.

The news has prompted some to speculate that Crespo could be in line for a role in Seedorf's coaching staff, and the former Argentina striker conceded he would be open to the possibility.

"Me to Milan? Anything is possible, but I can’t say yes and I can’t say no," he told RTL 102.5.

"I’m happy that Clarence has got his chance at the club though."

Crespo spent one season on loan at Milan as a player along with Seedorf, making 28 Serie A appearances during the 2004-05 campaign.