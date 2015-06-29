Cresswell pens new five-year deal at West Ham

West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell has signed a new five-year deal at Upton Park with the option of an additional two years.

Cresswell, who is now under contract until at least 2020, played every minute of his first Premier League season in 2014-15 following his move from Ipswich Town last July.

With a new manager at the helm in the form of Slaven Bilic, West Ham set to move from Upton Park to the revamped Olympic Stadium in 2016 and UEFA Europa League football on the agenda next season, Cresswell is thrilled to be part of the club's future.

"It's exciting times for me to pen a new deal at West Ham," the 25-year-old told the club's official website.

"It's going to be a massive year for us, the last year at Upton Park. But it's exciting times going into one of the best stadiums in Europe, even in the world.

"It's going to be a good summer, hopefully a few more faces will come in and we'll have a good year."

On Bilic's arrival as successor to Sam Allardyce, Cresswell added: "It's a great appointment, especially with the fans, the fans love him as well.

"He's a fans' favourite from his time when he was here and I think he's going to be a good addition to the staff."

