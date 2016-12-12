Crewe director Gradi suspended by FA

Crewe Alexandra have confirmed director Dario Gradi has been handed an interim suspension by the Football Association.

The FA is undertaking a wider investigation into allegations of historical child sexual abuse in football.

"Following discussions with the Football Association, Crewe Alexandra Football Club can confirm that Dario Gradi is currently under an FA interim suspension from football," read the club's statement.

It is alleged Gradi attempted to "smooth over" a complaint of sexual assault when he worked as Chelsea assistant manager in 1974.

The claims came from an unnamed former youth player at Chelsea in a newspaper interview earlier this month and Gradi denied any wrongdoing at the time of publication.

He also issued a statement on Friday, saying: "Aside from denying any wrongdoing, it would be inappropriate and unfair on all parties to comment piecemeal through the media at this time in connection with historical allegations.

"Suffice to say, I will do everything within my power to assist all investigatory authorities into what is becoming a wide-ranging and important enquiry into historical sexual abuse."

Gradi, 75, was Crewe manager between 1983 and 2007, had a stint as caretaker boss in 2008 before returning for another spell as permanent manager between 2009 and 2011, after which he moved to a new role overseeing the club's operations.