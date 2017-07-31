Cristiano Ronaldo avoids media after tax evasion court appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo opted not to speak to reporters after making a court appearance in Madrid over his tax evasion case.

The Real Madrid forward, who denies any wrongdoing, had been expected to make a statement after attending court proceedings in Pozuelo de Alarcon - the suburb where he lives - on Monday.

But Ronaldo opted not to speak to reporters after the 90-minute session with a judge, Inaki Torres of his management company Gestifute instead speaking on his behalf, insisting "everything is in order" with the case.

The announcement that Ronaldo, who did not enter or leave through the court's main entrance, would not be speaking was met by boos from some sections of the gathered media.

Prosecutors allege the 32-year-old has evaded €14.7million in taxes relating to his image rights between 2011 and 2014.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner is alleged to have created a "business structure" in 2010 to conceal his earnings, a claim which has also been strenuously denied by Gestifute.

If Ronaldo's case is sent to trial and he is ultimately found guilty, the Gestha union of experts at Spain's Inland Revenue has said he could face a fine of "at least €28m" and a prison sentence of three-and-a-half years.

The case has sparked intense speculation over Ronaldo's future with his club after reports claimed he no longer wanted to play in Spain amid the scrutiny of his tax affairs, but he is now apparently set to stay.

He is yet to join up with Madrid for their pre-season preparations due to his involvement in the Confederations Cup with Portugal in Russia.

Madrid have offered Ronaldo their support and believe he will be proven innocent.