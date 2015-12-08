Cristiano Ronaldo: Benitez the right man for Real Madrid job

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered Rafael Benitez his support after the Real Madrid coach was whistled by the fans during their 8-0 Champions League win over Malmo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benitez has received his fair share of criticism in recent weeks following the defeats against Sevilla and Barcelona and was targeted by his own fans on Tuesday.

However, Ronaldo has backed Benitez to succeed at Madrid and believes he needs time to make his mark.

"I did not realise the people were whistling Benitez. I was really surprised by it," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by AS.

"I don't know what has happened. I do not see any problems. The fans can always express themselves as they please, but the coach is doing a great job.

"He is still adapting to Real Madrid and needs to be given time. I think he is on the right path.

"I have a good relationship with him, just like I have a good relationship with all the players."

Ronaldo - who netted four goals against Malmo to take his tally for 2015-16 to 21 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions - has also been subjected to criticism this season, but the Portugal international remains unperturbed by any negative comments after seven years at the club.

"It is my seventh season at Madrid and I am used to it. I know how things are going here," he added.

"I cannot spend my days worrying about people criticising me. I am focused on doing my job and have a clear conscience.

"It is normal that there is criticism at a club like Madrid. There will always be criticism when things are not going well.

"But we have been improving. We have won five games in a row now and are on a good run. Everything is fine."