Cristiano Ronaldo a bigger threat than Ibrahimovic, says Rosenberg

Markus Rosenberg has revealed Malmo fear Cristiano Ronaldo even more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic heading into Wednesday's Champions League encounter with Real Madrid.

The Swedish champions took on Paris Saint-Germain star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on matchday one, but Rosenberg thinks Ronaldo could cause them even more trouble.

"Together with Messi, Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic are the three best in the world. They have their differences, but I think maybe Cristiano is the most difficult to stop for us," Rosenberg told AS.

"He plays at an incredible speed. If you look at the PSG match from the first round, Zlatan had a lot of chances, but I think Cristiano will give us more problems.

"Ronaldo is probably worth 92 Rosenbergs, at least that much. If we're talking about wages, then probably even more.

"If we're talking about speed, not so much.

"But seriously, he's a fantastic player, he's scored 300-odd goals for Madrid. He's an incredible forward."

Ronaldo has netted eight times in seven appearances in all competitions this campaign, but his goals came in just two games, scoring five times against Espanyol before hitting a hat-trick versus Shakhtar Donetsk.