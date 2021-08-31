Cristiano Ronaldo return the highlight of busy deadline day

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United return has been confirmed after he signed a two-year deal with the club.

The 36-year-old’s move – a stand-out highlight of the transfer window – was teed up on Friday and rubber-stamped just after 9.30am on Tuesday, deadline day.

Juventus said that United had agreed to pay £12.86million for their former forward, with the deal potentially rising by a further £6.86m, and the Red Devils soon said he had signed a two-year contract with the option for a third.

The five-time world player of the year, who was being linked with Manchester City prior to it emerging that he was set to head back to Old Trafford, is returning 12 years after leaving United for Real Madrid.

He had six seasons with the Red Devils that saw him score 118 goals in 292 appearances and help them win three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Ronaldo then spent nine years with Real, during which he tasted Champions League glory a further four times and became the LaLiga outfit’s all-time top scorer, before moving to Juventus in 2018.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo said.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Ronaldo’s arrival saw Daniel James head to Leeds on a five-year deal, two and a half years after the same club’s bid to sign him from Swansea collapsed at the 11th hour.

✍️ #LUFC is delighted to 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 confirm the signing of Dan James— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021 See more

The PA news agency understands Leeds have paid £25m for the Wales international.

Juventus have moved quickly to replace Ronaldo, bringing in Everton’s Moise Kean on a two-year loan, which will be turned into a permanent deal subject to certain conditions being met, with a loan fee of 7m euros being paid to Everton.

Meanwhile, the Toffees replaced Kean by bringing Salomon Rondon back to the Premier League from Chinese club Dalian Professional on a free transfer. The striker has signed a two-year contract with the option for a third season and the move sees him reunited with manager Rafael Benitez, who he worked under at Newcastle.

Former Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen moved the Sheffield United on a season-long loan from Roma.

Tottenham completed the signing of right-back Emerson Royal from Barcelona on a five-year deal.

Spurs have spent £25.8million to secure the services of the four-cap Brazil international, the PA news agency understands.

Emerson, who has spent the last two seasons with Real Betis, will provide greater competition at right-back for new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham have also announced that they have terminated the contract of defender Serge Aurier by mutual consent.

Our new man is 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 😍— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2021 See more

Across north London, Arsenal announced they have signed defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on a long-term deal from Bologna.

The Gunners have also sent Hector Bellerin and Reiss Nelson out on season-long loans to Real Betis and Feyenoord respectively.

Newcastle have completed the signing of teenage Mexican striker Santiago Munoz from Santos Laguna on an initial 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

West Ham completed a double swoop on deadline day with the signings of Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic and Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral.

The 23-year-old Vlasic previously had a short stint at Everton while Kral has joined on a season-long loan from Spartak Moscow, with the option to make the move permanent.

Welcome to West Ham United, Nikola Vlasic! ✍️— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2021 See more

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of forward Odsonne Edouard from Celtic for an initial fee reported to be £15million.

Edouard has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League club and links up with Said Aigoun, who worked with the striker at Paris St Germain and moved to Selhurst Park as development coach this summer.

Across London there has been movement at Chelsea, with defender Dujon Sterling signing a new two-year deal and moving on loan to Championship side Blackpool for the rest of the season.

Chelsea also loaned out Ethan Ampadu to Serie A new boys Venezia.

Leicester have completed the signing of Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

The winger joins the Foxes after midfielder Dennis Praet moved to Torino on a similar deal earlier on Tuesday.

Lookman told LCFC TV: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s a great honour to be at such a big and amazing club with such a huge history and a quality group of players.”

Brighton have signed Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella in a deal thought to reach £15million.

The 23-year-old has become Brighton’s third summer signing, following Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen through the doors at the Amex Stadium.

“We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Burnley announced the signing of Wales full-back Connor Roberts from Swansea, the 25-year-old joining on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Saido Berahino is back in English football after joining League One Sheffield Wednesday. Berahino has been playing in Belgium since leaving Stoke in 2019.