Croatia midfielder Gabric injured in car crash
By app
ZAGREB - Croatia midfielder Drago Gabric suffered severe injuries in a car accident near his hometown of Split, state radio reported on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old, who is at Turkish side Ankaragucu on loan from Trabzonspor, was taken to intensive care in a Split hospital after the accident, which happened on Monday afternoon.
Gabric has made five appearances for the national team and had been called up for a Euro 2012 qualifier against Georgia in June.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.